Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is backed up to Spencer Road in Langford. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Reports of a crash on Lindholm Road near Happy Valley Road causing delays on the West Shore.

Reports of another crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Ice Cream Mountain also causing delays on the West Shore. Traffic is backed up to Spencer Road in Langford.

More to come.

