Traffic along Malahat at standstill after semi-truck spins out

Drivers along the Malahat are at a standstill after a semi-truck spun out near Shawnigan Lake Road Monday afternoon. (Adina Joy photo)

Traffic on the Malahat is slow going after a semi-truck spun out under snowy conditions Monday afternoon.

Northbound lanes were at a standstill as of 2:30 p.m. after the vehicle stalled near the south end of Shawnigan Lake Road.

Crews from Emcon Services Inc, road and bridge maintenance contractor for South Vancouver Island, are getting ready to move the truck and open the road, according to spokesperson Andrew Gaetz.

Gaetz said conditions on the Malahat are slushy and slippery as crews continue plowing, salting and sanding, as of Monday afternoon.

