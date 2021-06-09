Attempted theft results in morning car crash in Victoria

Two people sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Victoria police are investigating after an attempted vehicle theft led to a single-car collision in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday morning after an attempted vehicle theft led to a single-car collision.

Victoria police closed Pandora Avenue between Quadra and Vancouver streets immediately after the incident, but reopened the area as of 7 a.m.

The two people involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and VicPD says it is still investigating what occurred.

READ ALSO: Man with Victoria link faces multiple sexual assault charges in Ontario

(Google Maps)

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria