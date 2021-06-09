Attempted theft results in morning car crash in Victoria

Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday morning after an attempted vehicle theft led to a single-car collision.
Victoria police closed Pandora Avenue between Quadra and Vancouver streets immediately after the incident, but reopened the area as of 7 a.m.
The two people involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and VicPD says it is still investigating what occurred.
