A rolled dump truck backs up traffic on the Malahat near Goldstream Park on Feb. 13. (Chuck Meanley photo)

UPDATED: Traffic moving again on Malahat after Thursday morning crash

Delays due to congestion are to be expected

Traffic is moving again on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goldstream Provincial Park after vehicles were delayed by a truck that had rolled Thursday morning.

Just before noon, Emcon Services Inc. tweeted that the crash was fully cleared and that traffic was moving in both directions. The tweet said delays due to congestion should still be expected.

Around 10:40 a.m. DriveBC webcams showed congestion in the southbound lane of the Malahat near Tunnel Hill.

In a tweet, Emcon Services Inc. said the incident was on the Malahat at Finlayson Arm Road. Crews were on scene by about 10:40 a.m.

Lisa Gregus, who was stuck in the congestion, told Black Press Media traffic was already backed up due to blasting. She said a dump truck had to brake hard and lost control.

READ ALSO: Malahat mudslide slowed southbound traffic through Goldstream

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

malahat

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Traffic is at a standstill on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road due to a reported truck rollover. (Submitted by Lisa Gregus)

Traffic is at a standstill on the Malahat near Finlayson Arm Road due to a reported truck rollover. (Submitted by Lisa Gregus)

Traffic can be seen on the Malahat near Tunnel Hill. (DriveBC)

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office
Next story
Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Just Posted

More than 1,000 attend celebration of life for men who died in Sooke River

Celebration of Life gives Sooke a chance to grieve

Mounties make Valentine’s Day special for seniors in Langford

West Shore RCMP members drop by Alexander Mackie Lodge

Students upset over new cell phone policy at Dunsmuir Middle School

Policy comes into effect in March

David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Conference follows Wet’suwet’en solidarity actions that continue across Victoria and B.C.

Canadian national men’s soccer team to play Trinidad and Tobago in Langford

Canadian men’s team looks to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en rallies across Greater Victoria leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 14

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read