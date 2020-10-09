TRAFFIC: Collison backs up Pat Bay Highway traffic ahead of long weekend

Incident ‘does not appear serious,’ delays expected, police say

Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway is backed up from the Quadra Street overpass to Haliburton Road due to a minor collision. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

A Friday afternoon crash impacted northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway between the Quadra Street overpass and Haliburton Road ahead of the long weekend.

Tow truck on scene. Should be clearing up shortly. Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving! 🍂 — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) October 9, 2020

The collision occurred just before 4 p.m. on the highway at Haliburton Road. Saanich police said that while the incident wasn’t serious, it was causing long delays in the area.

By 4:40 p.m., a tow truck had arrived and police said the area would be cleared shortly.

