Traffic delays expected on Monday from highway construction in Sooke

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in place on Highway 14 in Sooke to allow for paving and tree removal on Monday (Nov. 30).

Work is occurring on Highway 14 between Otter Point Road and Caldwell Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Business access will remain open with some restrictions due to paving.

The work is weather dependent.

Drivers can expect delays of 15-20 minutes, a press release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure states.

Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.

For the most up-to-date information before travel, please go online to DriveBC.ca.

ALSO READ: Patience requested from drivers as work begins on realignment of Highway 14



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Road conditionsSooke