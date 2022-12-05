Traffic diverted as crews deal with Metchosin structure fire

Fire near the 3000-block Metchosin Road with northbound traffic diverted

Police divert traffic as fire crews respond to a structure fire in Metchosin. (Metchosin Fire Department Facebook)

Police are diverting traffic as fire crews respond to a structure fire in Metchosin Monday (Dec. 5).

West Shore RCMP tweeted out the notice at 1:31 p.m. about the fire near the 3000-block Metchosin Road, with northbound traffic shut down and diverted between Wishart Road to Sooke Road.

The southbound lane is still open but police are advising people driving in the area to expect traffic delays.

