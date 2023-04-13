Saanich police say a driver crashed, shearing down a power pole, closing Quadra Street in the early hours of April 13. (Google Maps)
TRAFFIC: Early morning crash takes out power pole, closes Quadra Street in Saanich
Police close Quadra from Ambassador to Rogers after early morning crash
A crash and downed pole closed a north segment of Quadra Street early Thursday.
Dealing with a severed power pole, Saanich police closed Quadra from Ambassador Avenue to Rogers Avenue around 4:40 a.m., according to a news release.
The road remained closed as of 6:15 a.m. ahead of the morning commute.
More to come…
