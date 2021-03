West Saanich Road closed in both directions for 4.1 kilometres

A 4.1-kilometre stretch of West Saanich Road remains closed Monday morning after a tree fell across it Sunday night. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

A large section of West Saanich Road remains closed early Monday morning after a tree fell across it Sunday night.

The 4.1-kilometre stretch between Mount Newton Cross Road and McTavish Road is closed in both directions and no detour is available.

An assessment is in progress and an update is expected early today, according to DriveBC.

More to come.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Demonstrators rally against anti-Asian racism at B.C. legislature on Sunday

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichTraffic