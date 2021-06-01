TRAFFIC: Four-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Pat Bay Highway

A four-vehicle crash on the Pat Bay Highway near Sayward Road is causing northbound traffic to back up into Royal Oak. (Drive B.C. traffic camera)

A four-vehicle crash along the Pat Bay Highway just north of Elk Lake is causing a serious delay in northbound traffic Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near Sayward Road, according to Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades. He said it wasn’t serious and passengers only sustained minor injuries, but clearing the scene will take some time.

Three of the four vehicles need to be towed away and there is a significant amount of debris and car fluid strewn across the highway. As of 8 a.m., Google Maps estimates an 18 minute delay getting through the area starting at Royal Oak Drive.

More to come.

