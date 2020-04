Reported crash in northbound lane of highway

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway at Goldstream Provincial Park is currently impacted after a reported collision.

A white pick-up truck reportedly crashed in the northbound lane of the Malahat near Goldstream Provincial Park. Police and a tow truck are reportedly on scene and the southbound lane is moving.

DriveBC webcams show traffic backups near the park as well as of 1 p.m.

More to come.

