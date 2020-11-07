Motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road causes traffic delay

A motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road near Gillespie Road caused traffic delays on the afternoon of Nov. 7. (Google Maps)

A motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road at Gillespie Road caused traffic delays on Saturday afternoon and drivers were advised to be patient.

Just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 7, the District of Sooke used Twitter to alert motorists of the collision and warn of traffic impacts while emergency crews responded.

MVI at #Sooke Rd & Gillespie Rd. Please be patient as crews respond and scene is cleared. #yyjtraffic — SookeCa (@SookeCa) November 7, 2020

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

car crashSookeTraffic