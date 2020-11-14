Motor vehicle incident slows morning traffic on Sooke Road

Second crash in same area in just two days

A Saturday morning motor vehicle incident slowed traffic in both directions on Sooke Road east of Kangaroo Road. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

A crash on Sooke Road near the intersection of Kangaroo Road impacted Saturday morning traffic.

According to Google Maps, drivers in the area were met with delays of approximately 10 minutes in both directions.

Just one day earlier, the driver of a dump truck that rolled over near the same intersection was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the incident occurred after the driver suffered a medical issue.

