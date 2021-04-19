TRAFFIC: Protest occupying one lane of Douglas Street southbound

Extinction Rebellion activists are marching from Vancouver to the B.C. legislative building

One southbound lane of Douglas Street is closed Monday afternoon while environmental activists finish their four-day trek from Vancouver to the B.C. legislative building.

Traffic is delayed, Victoria police tweeted, and motorists are asked to consider taking an alternative route.

The activists are part of Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement that uses protests and nonviolent civil disobedience to pressure governments to take action on climate change. Over the weekend, they started a four-day walk from Vancouver to Victoria, with plans to end up at the B.C. legislative building by 5 p.m.

A rally against sexualized violence is also scheduled at the legislative building for 5 p.m.

Both groups have asked attendees to wear masks and stay physically distanced.

