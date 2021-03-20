TRAFFIC: Rally against COVID-19 restrictions expected to disrupt Victoria traffic

Drivers headed through downtown Victoria on Saturday (March 20) should expect some delays as protesters plan to rally against COVID-19 restrictions.
According to the poster circulating on social media, the World Wide Rally for Freedom will occur at Centennial Square between noon and 4 p.m.
In a statement, the Victoria Police Department said it is anticipating a rally, speeches and a march through downtown that will disrupt traffic.
In a similar rally on Feb. 27, approximately 100 people showed up to protest wearing masks and adhering to provincial health orders.
