TRAFFIC: Rally against COVID-19 restrictions expected to disrupt Victoria traffic

Protestors will gather in Centennial Square from noon to 4 p.m. March 20

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

Drivers headed through downtown Victoria on Saturday (March 20) should expect some delays as protesters plan to rally against COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the poster circulating on social media, the World Wide Rally for Freedom will occur at Centennial Square between noon and 4 p.m.

In a statement, the Victoria Police Department said it is anticipating a rally, speeches and a march through downtown that will disrupt traffic.

In a similar rally on Feb. 27, approximately 100 people showed up to protest wearing masks and adhering to provincial health orders.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Victoria residents protest masks, COVID-19 restrictions

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protestVictoria