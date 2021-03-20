People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

TRAFFIC: Rally against COVID-19 restrictions expected to disrupt Victoria traffic

Protestors will gather in Centennial Square from noon to 4 p.m. March 20

Drivers headed through downtown Victoria on Saturday (March 20) should expect some delays as protesters plan to rally against COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the poster circulating on social media, the World Wide Rally for Freedom will occur at Centennial Square between noon and 4 p.m.

In a statement, the Victoria Police Department said it is anticipating a rally, speeches and a march through downtown that will disrupt traffic.

In a similar rally on Feb. 27, approximately 100 people showed up to protest wearing masks and adhering to provincial health orders.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Victoria residents protest masks, COVID-19 restrictions

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protestVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Saanich Road reopens after hours-long closure due to collision
Next story
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of Japan

Just Posted

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
TRAFFIC: Rally against COVID-19 restrictions expected to disrupt Victoria traffic

Protestors will gather in Centennial Square from noon to 4 p.m. March 20

(Black Press Media file photo)
West Saanich Road reopens after hours-long closure due to collision

Area closed in both directions until late Friday night, traffic diverted

Neill Wakefield, who appeared primarily on season five of the Discovery Channel TV show Highway Thru Hell, recently moved to Langford with his wife Tiffany. The couple, who met through the towing industry and married four years ago, wanted to settle here to live closer to family. (Photo courtesy of Neill Wakefield)
Highway Thru Hell tow truck driver shifts gears, moves to Langford

Neill Wakefield and wife, Tiffany, settle on West Shore to be closer to family

Suzanne Rose and her daughter Kristin Iadarola stand out their business Cameron Rose. The business was the recent victim of a brazen shoplifting incident. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney retailer takes shoplifting personally

Suzanne Rose hopes social media post will help track down suspect

Welcome to Oak Bay sign on McNeill Avenue at Foul Bay Road. (Black Press Media File Photo)
What do you call someone from Oak Bay?

Chemaniacs have the coolest name in B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Vancouver police are warning of a surge in scams involving cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, using the promises of romance or financial gain through virtual investment. (Pixabay)
Nearly $2M stolen in one week through cryptocurrency scams, say Vancouver police

Scammers exploit victims with fake promises of romance or financial gain through investments

In this file photo, a lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (By THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Lotto Max ticket bought in B.C. worth $13 million

Friday’s winning numbers: 02, 07, 08, 26, 30, 43 and 48

Surrey resident Jujhar Mann in an episode of The Food Network’s “Great Chocolate Showdown” TV series. (Photo: foodnetwork.ca)
B.C. baker living a childhood dream on TV show involving chocolatey challenges

‘My parents never said no, it just wasn’t the norm for a South Asian boy to bake,’ Jujhar Mann says

A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 21 to 27

Puppy Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, and Waffle Day are all coming up this week

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Which region is associated with the spring roll? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowledge of all things spring-related

Dorothee Kieser, president of the Vancouver Island Master Gardeners Association and a volunteer at Milner Gardens and Woodland in Qualicum Beach (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Getting your green thumb ready for Vancouver Island’s gardening season

Timely tips from Dorothee Kieser of the Vancouver Island Master Gardeners Association

Most Read