Saanich fire crews responded to a gas leak near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Stockton Crescent. (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

UPDATE: Traffic no longer being rerouted after earlier gas leak in Saanich

Gas line struck near the intersection Shelbourne Street and Stockton Crescent

Traffic is now moving again after Saanich fire crews responded to a gas leak near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Stockton Crescent.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood said that a lot of construction is going on in the area and the high-pressure gas line was hit by a machine.

The fire department is no longer asking people to avoid the area because the incident has been resolved.

