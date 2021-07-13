UPDATE: Traffic no longer being rerouted after earlier gas leak in Saanich

Gas line struck near the intersection Shelbourne Street and Stockton Crescent

Saanich fire crews responded to a gas leak near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Stockton Crescent. (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Traffic is now moving again after Saanich fire crews responded to a gas leak near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Stockton Crescent.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood said that a lot of construction is going on in the area and the high-pressure gas line was hit by a machine.

The fire department is no longer asking people to avoid the area because the incident has been resolved.

