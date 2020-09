Crews are conducting single-lane traffic through Glen Lake Road near Sooke Road after a water main burst Monday morning. (Photo submitted by Jim Page)

Traffic has resumed to a steady flow after a water main burst Monday morning in Langford near Sooke and Glen Lake roads.

Shortly after 9 a.m., crews were seen directing one-way traffic along Glen Lake Road as they continued work on a construction site near the intersection.

