TRAFFIC: Single-vehicle incident closes section of Pat Bay

Northbound traffic down to one lane, southbound reopened

A single-vehicle incident impacted the morning commute on the Pat Bay Highway. (Black Press Media file photo)

Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway is still down to one lane following a single-vehicle incident.

While closed earlier, both southbound lanes reopened at around 7 a.m.

The incident was reported to Saanich Police at 5:17 a.m. and at 6 a.m., police, fire and paramedics were still on scene.

Police did not specify the nature of the incident but said only one vehicle was involved.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Victoria startup making waves in microplastics research

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashSaanich