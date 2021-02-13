UPDATED: Six-vehicle pile-up along Sooke Road cleared

Emcon Services said traffic was back to normal shortly after 1 p.m.

A six-vehicle pile-up brought traffic to a standstill in the 5200-block of Sooke Road Feb. 13. (Courtesy of Randi Fillatre)

A six-vehicle pile-up in the Moonlit Cove area of Sooke Road has been cleared after leaving traffic at a stand still Saturday.

Shortly after 11 a.m., reports came in that both north and southbound traffic in the 5200-block of Sooke Road had been stopped. Emcon Services Inc. said RCMP have been dispatched to the 5200-block of Sooke Road, but that the conditions were too slippery for tow trucks to make it in to help.

At 1:15 p.m., Emcon reported that the incident had been cleared and traffic was back up and running. RCMP were not available to comment but no injuries have been reported.

Drive BC is also reporting a vehicle incident between Laidlaw Road and Ludlow Road in Sooke. Shortly before 1 p.m., they said crews were en route.

