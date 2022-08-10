Motorists are being warned of traffic delays in Langford after a commercial truck lost its load on Sooke Road heading east between Ayton Place and Jacklin Road. (Courtesy Emcon Services Inc.)

Traffic snarled in Langford after truck loses load

Single-lane traffic only on Sooke Rd. eastbound between Ayton and Jacklin

West Shore motorists are being warned to expect delays Wednesday afternoon in Langford due to a traffic incident.

In a tweet published at 2:30 p.m., Emcon Services Inc. said a commercial truck lost its load on Sooke Road heading east between Ayton Place and Jacklin Road.

Traffic has been reduced to single-lane alternating while the site is cleaned up.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Motorists are being warned of traffic delays in Langford after a commercial truck lost its load on Sooke Road heading east between Ayton Place and Jacklin Road. (Courtesy Emcon Services Inc.)
