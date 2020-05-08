VicPD seized a handgun and ammunition May 7. (VicPD handout)

Traffic stop by Victoria police yields loaded handgun on driver

Police say driver was impaired by drugs, issue driving prohibition

VicPD seized a loaded handgun after what started as a routine impaired driving investigation Thursday night.

Officers were deployed as part of the VicPD response to rising property crime in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood and to concerns in the Topaz Park area, according to a VicPD news release.

On May 7 around 10 p.m., officers spotted a driver who failed to stop for “a traffic control device” in the 2900-block of Douglas Street. Officers pulled over the car and noted evidence the driver was impaired by drugs. Police took the driver into custody and a search revealed a loaded handgun in his pocket, police say.

The driver initially tried to convince the officer who discovered the handgun that it was a lighter. Police also found stolen property in the vehicle. While the file remains under investigation, the driver was arrested and also issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

READ ALSO: Business break and enters up 567 per cent during pandemic: Victoria police


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

Just Posted

Traffic stop by Victoria police yields loaded handgun on driver

Police say driver was impaired by drugs, issue driving prohibition

Provincial high-risk driving campaign kicks off with speed watch in Saanich

Excessive speeding on the rise in Saanich since March: police

VIDEO: Unlikely pair spotted walking in Langford

Send your funny photos and videos to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Colwood repairs potholes, other road issues on Ocean Boulevard

Road closed to pedestrians and cyclists until May 15

Saanich crews called to house fire on Orillia Street

Area remains closed to traffic

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary school get productive with outdoor education amidst pandemic

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Dormant Northern Vancouver Island pulp mill declares bankruptcy, owes $272 million

Port Alice’s main employer and tax payer has left the village on the hook for $1.8 million

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Most Read