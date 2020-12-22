UPDATED: Three-vehicle collision on Pat Bay Highway caused by snow sliding from roof onto windshield

Southbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway was delayed on Tuesday afternoon due to a minor three-vehicle collision near Elk Lake Drive.

Just before noon on Dec. 22, Saanich police issued a traffic alert to warn of a collision impacting traffic on the Pat Bay Highway.

Crews worked quickly to remove the three affected vehicles from the roadway but the process impacted traffic. No serious injuries were reported and by 2:15 p.m., police confirmed that the incident had been cleared.

“It was a minor collision, which was caused in part because of falling snow from the roof of at least one vehicle,” explained Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department. He emphasized that it’s important to clear all snow from the vehicle before heading out – not just the windows – as it can fall from the roof and obstruct the driver’s view.

We're on scene at a collision southbound on Hwy 17 near Elk Lake Lake Drive that involves three vehicles. Please expect delays as we worked to get the affected vehicles off the road as soon as practicable. No serious injuries reported. #Saanich #yyjtraffic — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 22, 2020

