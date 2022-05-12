TRAFFIC: Thursday events will cause road closures in downtown Victoria

Walk to End Violence Against Women and Children, March for Life on different paths near legislature

The Walk to End Violence is returning to Victoria Thursday as part of the Moose Hide Campaign activities aimed at addressing violence against women and children. (Courtesy of the Moose Hide Campaign)

Events in downtown Victoria will result in road closures Thursday afternoon.

The Walk to End Violence Against Women and Children will see Belleville Street, between Thunderbird Park and the B.C. legislature, closed from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Then the March for Life, an anti-abortion rally, will close Government Street, from Centennial Square to the legislature, between 1:30 to 3 p.m.

The Victoria Police Department is advising motorists to take alternative routes as traffic disruptions are expected.

READ: Walk to End Violence Against Women and Children returns to Victoria Thursday

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria