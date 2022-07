Drivers warned Highway 14 closed between Goodridge and Harbourview

Sooke Road is closed Thursday (July 14) after with no detour was available as of 6:45 a.m. (Google maps)

Sooke Road was closed in both directions around 6:30 a.m. after a Thursday morning vehicle crash.

Traffic will be impacted warned Emcon Services South Island Division, the company contracted to maintain that segment of highway.

Drive BC alerted drivers the highway is closed between Goodridge Road and Harbourview Road with no detour currently available.

More to come.

