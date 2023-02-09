TRAFFIC: Victoria police close Blanshard southbound after early morning incident

Traffic backs up on Blanshard Street after police close the road between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Street. (DriveBC)

Traffic is backed up southbound into Victoria at Blanshard and Finlayson streets.

After reports of a pedestrian hit Thursday (Feb. 9) morning on Blanshard Street, traffic backed up from Finlayson Street to Saanich Road by 8:30 a.m.

Victoria police closed southbound lanes between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Road for what the department called a vehicle incident.

Southbound lanes heading into Victoria on Blanshard St between Tolmie & Finlayson are closed. Officers are on scene for a motor vehicle incident that occurred earlier this morning. Expect traffic delays in the area. #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 9, 2023

