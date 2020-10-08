Trafficking investigation leads Victoria police to stash of weapons, drugs

Weapons included a realistic replica M4 carbine and several replica handguns

Police also seized a realistic replica M4 assault rifle, several realistic replica handguns, several expandable batons, a machete, and a conductive energy weapon. (VicPD handout)

Police seized a litany of replica firearms, drugs and other weapons while executing a search warrant Tuesday in Victoria.

Drugs found Oct. 6 including psilocybin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. Weapons included a realistic replica M4 carbine as well as several replica handguns, batons, a conductive energy weapon and a machete all seized as officers executed a search warrant as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police also seized a realistic replica M4 assault rifle, several realistic replica handguns, several expandable batons, a machete, and a conductive energy weapon. (VicPD handout)

On Oct. 5, Community Services Division (CSD) officers with the Victoria Police Department arrested a man believed to be trafficking amounts drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamine in the lobby of a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street. Officers then locked down the man’s suite and applied for a search warrant.

READ ALSO: Victoria police break up downtown fight involving bear spray and skateboards

They executed the search warrant on Oct. 6 and discovered the drugs and weapons, VicPD says in a news release. The drugs include several hundred prescriptions including narcotics, methadone and other drugs belonging to people other than the unit occupant.

Police also seized a realistic replica M4 assault rifle, several realistic replica handguns, several expandable batons, a machete, and a conductive energy weapon.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Drugs found Oct. 6 including psilocybin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. (VicPD handout)

Previous story
COVID-19 pandemic accelerating digital privacy risks, federal watchdog warns
Next story
COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from Royal Roads University

Just Posted

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from Royal Roads University

Dr. Bonnie Henry was appointed as B.C.’s provincial health officer on Feb. 1, 2020

Sooke couple to be focus of new reality TV show

Big Timber airs on History Channel Canada on Oct. 8

UPDATED: Residents evacuated after fire rips through balcony of Langford condo unit

Effected and evacuated residents directed to Langford Legion

Trafficking investigation leads Victoria police to stash of weapons, drugs

Weapons included a realistic replica M4 carbine and several replica handguns

BLM graffiti appears on Brentwood Bay Community Hall

Central Saanich Police hope public can help find suspects

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Search and rescue crews extricate man who fell down deep crevasse on Vancouver Island

Difficult terrain made rescue tricky for Arrowsmith SAR team

Library tries to get read on users with online survey

Hours of operation a focal point

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

SOOKE HISTORY: Four chiefs at Whiffin Spit

HMS Endeavour’s commemorative voyage comes to Sooke

Island community goes for less glare from streetlights

The plan for BC Hydro is to start converting lights in November

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Most Read