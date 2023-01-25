Northbound traffic is at a standstill on the Trans-Canada Highway near Thetis Lake. (Drive BC traffic camera)

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash near Thetis Lake

DriveBC warns drivers to expect significant delays

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after a crash near the View Royal/Langford border closed northbound lanes.

DriveBC is warning motorists to expect significant delays due to congestion.

More to come.

 

Breaking NewsWest Shore

