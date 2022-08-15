DFO were aware in November that TMX work in the Coquihalla River would permanently alter salmon and trout spawning grounds. (Submitted photo)

Trans Mountain construction was green-lit with permit, despite early salmon run near Hope

Advocacy group Protect the Planet discovered and raised the alarm about the dead salmon near Hope

Construction work on the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning project outside Hope has resulted in at least one confrontation by a concerned resident amid an early salmon run– but documents show the work along the Coquihala River was approved by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

It is suspected that the past and current heat waves in B.C., causing warmer waters, contributed to the early run. Though the salmon migration usually takes place in late August, the DFO confirms on their site that the salmon run is early this year by three weeks and it’s dominant — which refers to every four years in which the salmon return in their greatest numbers. The Coquihalla River is a tributary of the Fraser River and an important route for five species of Pacific salmon and steelhead trout.

In a letter and report sent to the Trans Mountain Corporation on Nov. 8, 2021, the DFO concluded that the “excavation of an open wet-trench” would cause permanent alteration of appromixately 800 sq. metres of instream spawning habitat for pink salmon and steelhead trout, as a result of sedimentation. That could expand to about 1 km downstream.

The pipeline was given an alterred permit to work Aug. 1 to Aug. 30 in the river, which wasn’t retracted or changed amid the early salmon run.

This documentation comes weeks after Kate Tairyan, a SFU professor and member of the advocacy group Protect the Planet, discovered and raised the alarm about the dead salmon in the river. Tairyan and the group have been demanding the DFO intervene and order a cease of work until the salmon passed through.

READ MORE: Group claims Trans Mountain pipeline construction killing salmon near Hope

In an email to the Hope Standard, a Trans Mountain media spokesperson said that “in-stream work has now been completed in the Coquihalla River… Any early-run salmon were able to continue to move upstream through the river system unimpeded by Trans Mountain work.”

Despite this, the Hope-based Instagram account @stoptmx posted drone footage allegedly taken on Aug. 12, showing excavators still operating in the river.

Black Press Media has reached out to Trans Mountain for further comment.

READ MORE: Man worried about nearby fish confronts Trans Mountain construction workers at Coquihalla River

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DFOSalmonTrans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
Royal Canadian Air Force holding exercises this week near Metchosin
Next story
Man stabbed multiple times in the head at bus exchange in downtown Nanaimo

Just Posted

Northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is backing up in Langford due to a crash near West Shore Parkway. (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Malahat crash causing northbound closure

An altercation between an on-shore angler and another man led to the first man being seriously injured, Sooke RCMP say. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
RCMP investigating after Victoria man injured in attack on Sooke beach

A fishing boat with thousands of litres of fuel onboard sank between Greater Victoria and Washington state on Aug. 13. A sheen spanning more than three kilometres was reported to have entered Canadian waters by that evening. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific West Coast district/ Twitter)
Sunken fishing boat causes oil spill that spread to Greater Victoria waters

A Canada goose family enjoys a Monday morning breakfast together at Oak Bay’s Kitty Islet. Bruce Harrison of Ducks Unlimited Canada said the abundance of geese in B.C. causes water contamination, algae blooms and messy sports fields. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Canada goose poop problem in Greater Victoria needs new solutions, experts say