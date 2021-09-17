Emergency crews assess the scene of a bus crash near Thetis Lake Friday morning. (Randi Battersby/Black Press Media)

Emergency crews assess the scene of a bus crash near Thetis Lake Friday morning. (Randi Battersby/Black Press Media)

Transit bus crashes into ditch near Thetis Lake on Trans-Canada Highway

No passengers on board, driver in stable condition

Traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway past Thetis Lake is moving slowly Friday (Sept. 17) morning after a BC Transit bus rolled over into the median ditch.

The bus had no passengers on board at the time and the driver is in stable condition and being sent to hospital, police told Black Press Media at the scene at 6:30 a.m.

The bus was travelling northbound at the time of the crash, but police say they’re still investigating the cause.

Emergency crews remain on scene as of 6:45 a.m. and police say to expect delays for several hours. Two of three northbound lanes are closed while both southbound lanes remain open, Emcon highway service reported shortly after 7 a.m.

Traffic is moving slowly in Colwood as well, with reports of crashes on Goldstream Avenue near the Royal Colwood Golf Club and on Island Highway near Ocean Boulevard.

More to come.

