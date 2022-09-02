Transit riders can expect to see improvements on their trip to University of Victoria

More than 17,000 transit trips made to and from UVic each day

Those using transit to get to the University of Victoria can expect to see some improvements on their ride.

BC Transit has completed construction at the UVic transit exchange near the campus bookstore, as well as enhancements to bus stops along Ring Road.

As part of the project, the surrounding pedestrian environment, including signage and wayfinding, has been improved along with the addition of new bicycle storage shelters. The new transit exchange also features new lighting, signage and landscaping, including paved walkways and a redesigned layout to improve pedestrian movement and circulation near the UVic bookstore stairs, as well as realigned crosswalk locations to improve sight lines for bus operators and pedestrians and reduce crossing times.

“UVic is one of the busiest transit hubs in the Victoria region, so I have no doubt this rehabilitated exchange and additional amenities will be well used and appreciated by the campus community and the public,” Erinn Pinkerton, president and CEO of BC Transit, said in a release.

UVic is the second-largest transit destination in Greater Victoria, with more than 17,000 transit trips made to and from the university each day, making up over 25 per cent of all trips.

Future transit use at UVic is expected to grow along with the university population, and in recognizing the potential for ridership growth BC Transit plans to serve UVic with a combination of rapid transit and frequent bus services.

“The Victoria Regional Transit Commission supports projects like this as it adds to the longevity of vital transit infrastructure and improves the overall experience for transit riders. We’re thankful to partner with other levels of government that see the value in public transit and step up to make important investments like this throughout our region,” said Susan Brice, chair of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission.

UVic vice-president of finance and operations Kristi Simpson said the refreshed transit exchange will improve service and accessibility for the many students and employees who commute by bus to campus.

“We are committed to sustainable transportation choices as demonstrated in our continued investment in both the employee transit pass and U-Pass programs,” said Simpson. “Together, these initiatives encourage affordable, convenient, low-carbon transportation to and from campus.”

The project was funded by $1.8 million from the federal government, $1.7 million from the province, and a combined total of over $1 million from UVic and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission.

“The improvements to this transit exchange are part of our government’s ongoing commitment to providing affordable, reliable, climate-friendly transportation options for people,” said Saanich South MLA Lana Popham. “Public transit is already the easiest way to travel to and from UVic and this new exchange will make it even more convenient.”

