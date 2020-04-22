Transportation Safety Board investigating hard landing at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18

Crew members assess the damage after a BC Ferries hit the berth while docking at Tsawwassen on Saturday, April 18. (Harshyb/Twitter photo)

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a hard landing by a ferry at the Tsawwassen terminal over the weekend.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, the Spirit of Vancouver Island “made contact with the berth,” according to BC Ferry spokesperson Deborah Marshall, as it was docking.

“Fortunately there were no injuries to any passengers or crew, however the ship did sustain some damage,” Marshal said in a statement.

#TSBMarine is gathering information to assess the April 18th striking of the dock at Tsawassen terminal, BC by the Spirit of Vancouver Island. — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) April 21, 2020

The bow of the vessel was damaged by the impact, stranding passengers on board for several hours.

The hard landing led to the cancellation of the 5 p.m. sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, but BC Ferries added a 9 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and a 11 p.m. one from Swartz Bay.

