Tree downs utility lines, impacts traffic in Victoria’s Rockland neighbourhood

City of Victoria asks drivers and residents to avoid the area as crews clear debris

Rockland Avenue is closed eastbound at Moss Street after a tree branch pulled down utility lines Thursday afternoon.

The City of Victoria asked drivers and residents to avoid the area while crews cleared the debris and made the area safe.

More to come …

