Trees Cannabis to reignite downtown Victoria location as licensed store

The dispensary will reopen its 230 Cook St. location on Saturday

A once-popular downtown cannabis dispensary is set the reignite its operations this weekend — as a legal store — about a year and a half after enforcement measures prompted several of the chain’s shops to shut down.

Trees Cannabis will reopen its 230 Cook St. location on Saturday, this time with a licence from the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Over two days in mid-2019, members of the Community Safety Unit (CSU), a branch that enforces cannabis laws under the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, shut down two Trees shops in Victoria before the company decided to temporarily close all of its locations and pursue provincial licensing.

“It has been a long road to get to where we are today. Trees is deeply rooted on the Island, and we are proud of our history as activists in the legacy cannabis community,” said Alex Robb, general manager of Trees Cannabis, in a news release.

“We are equally proud to return to the community as a licensed store, to bring the renowned quality and service that consumers have come to expect from Trees.”

The release said that as a now LCRB licensed retailer, they’ll sell a “highly curated selection of cannabis products, including a large number of CBD products that we know are very popular in the Cook Street Village community.”

The Vancouver Island cannabis company also announced it’ll be reopening its Oak Bay location, at 1545 Fort St., by the end of March. Trees says it plans to have a total of eight stores open on the Island by August.

