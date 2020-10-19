More than 250 riders took part in the fifth annual Tripleshot CrossFondo, which riders across parts of the Saanich Peninsula, including this field near Sluggett Farms. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

More than 250 riders took part in the fifth annual Tripleshot CrossFondo, which riders across parts of the Saanich Peninsula, including this field near Sluggett Farms. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Tripleshot CrossFondo rides across Saanich Peninsula

More than 250 cyclists took part in mystery-course race

More than 250 riders sweated, struggled and in some cases swore their way up and down rural parts of Saanich and the Saanich Peninsula during the fifth annual Tripleshot CrossFondo.

Held under grey skies, the off-road race drew 37 riders for the short course of 25 kilometres and 220 competing in the long course across 45 kilometres, with the actual course – save the starting and finish line –unknown to the riders. But these basic coordinates do not capture the complexitites that unfolded behind the scenes that allowed the race to happen in the first place.

“It was challenging, but rewarding,” said organizer Lister Farrar, when asked about holding an event during a pandemic. “I know it sounds a bit trite, but when we put the word out to the landowners to say, ‘would you be interested if we could figure a way to get Vancouver Island Health Authority approve it,’ they all said yes. It told us that there was some sort of need out there.”

While planning for the race had started before the start of the pandemic, the pandemic itself forced organizers to change the format toward a time-trial race, with riders leaving the starting gate at Vancouver Island Technology Park individually 30 seconds apart.

RELATED: Cyclists ready for annual secret CrossFondo course

Unable to knock on the doors of land owners to seek their permission to their land, organizers also resorted to re-tracing last year’s mystery course for the most part, albeit in reverse. The event’s social highlight — a posh lunch — also fell victim to the pandemic. But the pandemic also sparked innovation and ingenuity in the form of lunch served in a Tour-de-France musette bag and a self-made, powerful, no-touch, bike-cleaning station that reduced congestion.

Farrar said this year’s event was a touch-and-go affair.

“We were very close to cancelling, like everybody,” he said. But his experience as a cycling coach also led him to the conclusion that a time-trial format would fit the spirit of the times. The question about the right format, however, was only of many.

“I was quite intense, with lots of discussion in the committee,” he said. “Are we being responsible? Should we even want to be doing this?”

In the end, all involved parties signalled their go-head for the race, which also serves as a fundraiser for the Tripleshot Youth cycling program, the South Island Mountain Bike Society, the Nature Trail Society and other causes.

In the end, the format did not significantly change the riding experience on the course, a mix of off-road trails and technical single-track, a balance between cyclocross and mountain biking. “People are riding essentially alone most of the time,” said Farrar. And while theoretically a race, the competitive element is secondary, he said.

For first-time observers, the event had all the hallmarks of a gruelling test of endurance, but even that might not be an accurate description. “I would say that there are a lot of people who don’t even treat it that way,” said Farar. “They treat it as an adventure. They are treating it as somewhere exotic to ride, to see what they can’t see the rest of the time.”

In fact, Sunday’s event had the feel of an outing with friends and family, said Farrar, with some family members riding together, others sticking with and waiting patiently for their respective riding partners.

True, observers could hear a handful of salty words under the breath of riders, as their wheels wobbled through a muddy, uphill section just off West Saanich Road. But organizers received far more thumbs up and smiles of approval.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

More than 250 riders took part in the fifth annual Tripleshot CrossFondo, which riders across parts of the Saanich Peninsula, including this field near Sluggett Farms. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

More than 250 riders took part in the fifth annual Tripleshot CrossFondo, which riders across parts of the Saanich Peninsula, including this field near Sluggett Farms. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Previous story
BC Liberal candidate in Saanich South attacked with racial slurs
Next story
UPDATED: Power restored to over 1,500 people after early morning West Shore crash causes outage

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District spent $1.7 million to restore the Todd Creek Trestle. (Sooke News Mirror)
Todd Creek Trestle restoration completed

Restoration work adds 35 to 50 years to life span of the structure

West Shore RCMP say a single car crash into a power pole caused a power outage that affected over 1,500 residents in Colwood on Monday morning. (West Shore RCMP)
Vancouver driver cause of power outage in Colwood

Police detain 27-year-old man for impaired driving investigation

An artists rendering of the proposed Aragon Properties development in Sooke’s town centre shows a friendly, walkable neighbourhood. (Contributed graphic)
Large housing development eyed for Sooke core

Aragon Properties seeks to build 132 housing units

London Drugs at Colwood Corners is temporarily closed after a water main burst on Sunday afternoon. (Google Maps)
Water main burst temporarily closes London Drugs in Colwood

Staff say re-opening date yet to be determined after Sunday incident

A B.C. man decided to create a website to help people find family doctors accepting patients. Because Victoria is considered high-demand, clinic openings can’t be posted publicly. (Unsplash)
Greater Victoria in high-demand on website that connects B.C. residents with doctors

Nanaimo man started project to help people find family physicians accepting patients

(Screenshot)
7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska, B.C. being assessed for tsunami risk

Sand Point, Alaska under tsunami warning

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. sees record-breaking daily COVID infections with 499 new cases over weekend

Two people, both in the Lower Mainland, died due to the virus over the weekend

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

(File photo)
RCMP: Two men face charges in reported Parksville fatal hit-and-run

Investigation into man’s death began in August of 2019

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: Prince of Wales visited Sooke twice

Royal connections to Lady Emily Walker and Rev. Reginald Walker

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson visits a North Vancouver daycare to announce his party’s election promises for child care, Oct. 9, 2020. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Steven Michael Bacon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang. (Photos submitted)
Accused pleads not guilty in Nanaimo teen’s 2017 murder

Steven Bacon appeared in Nanaimo court Monday via video link from Thunder Bay

Most Read