Truck fire stops Malahat traffic headed out of Victoria

Drivers reported the northbound blaze around 6:30 a.m.

A truck in flames on the Trans-Canada Highway is impacting Malahat commuters Thursday morning.

Drivers reported the burning vehicle, described as a garbage or recycling truck, pulled off the driving lanes, northbound near Aspen Road around 6:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes remained fully open while northbound lanes were closed for emergency services to deal with the fire, Emcon Services Inc. South Island Division said on social media.

While Emcon anticipated restoring one lane, Drive BC reported no estimated reopening time as of 7:20 a.m.

More to come…

READ ALSO: Truck fire causes morning traffic delays on Malahat

 

