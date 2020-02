Shawnigan RCMP say they are on route to the incident

A truck is smoking and appears to be on fire on the Malahat.

A vehicle appears to be on fire on the Malahat.

According to a witness, the vehicles in the northbound line just north of the turnoff to Shawnigan Lake.

Currently, there are no reports the incident is affecting traffic.

Shawnigan RCMP confirmed they were on route to the incident, but say the vehicle isn’t on fire, adding that it appears to be a mechanical issue with the vehicle.



