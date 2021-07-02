Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. (Twitter/Justin Trudeau)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. (Twitter/Justin Trudeau)

Trudeau gets Moderna vaccine, following 1st dose of AstraZeneca

The prime minister and his wife got their first doses in late April

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The Trudeaus got their first doses in late April and received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. His second dose was Moderna, according to his office.

Trudeau has said vaccinations are a path out of the pandemic and praised Canadians in his Canada Day message for getting their shots to help life return to normal.

As Trudeau was making the comments at a farmers market in the national capital, a rally was taking place in front of the Supreme Court of Canada building questioning the pandemic, masks and vaccines.

