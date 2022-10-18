Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a Q-and-A at a net-zero conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Trudeau says he will guarantee that Canada will in fact meet its latest emissions target. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau guarantees Canada will meet its emissions target this time

Canada has set 8 different climate targets since 1988 and never come close to meeting one

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he guarantees Canada will meet its latest emissions target because for the first time, it’s accompanied by a plan that actually shows how to get there.

In a question-and-answer session at a net zero conference in Ottawa, however, he would not say when Canadians will finally see substantial cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada has set eight different climate targets since 1988 and so far has never come close to meeting a single one.

It blew past the 2020 target by more than 10 per cent, even with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down large swaths of the economy for weeks at a time.

Canada’s latest target requires cutting the equivalent of the emissions produced by 49 million cars in just eight years.

Trudeau says he will guarantee meeting that mark, because this time there is a specific plan that includes the national carbon price and a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector.

