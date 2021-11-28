Tsawout First Nation launches fundraiser for family after Central Saanich fire

Fundraiser looks to raise $30,000 for a down payment

Tsawout First Nation has launched a fundraiser to help Anna Walkus and her family after a Thursday morning fire had destroyed their home. (Black Press Media file photo)

Tsawout First Nation has launched a fundraising campaign to help the family of a local educator who lost her home in a Thursday morning fire.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has been setup for the family of Anna Walkus, who works at Tsawout Learning House. Walkus worked with children, teaching language and culture, while serving them snacks when they arrive. “We want to help her back onto her feet and assist her in recovering from this considerable setback,” it reads.

The campaign aims to raise $30,000 for a down-payment on a new home at Tsawout First Nation. The fundraising page is also asking for personal items for a total of six individuals.

RELATED: Thursday morning fire destroys Saanich Peninsula home

“They basically left (the home) with the clothes on their backs,” said Wayne Helgason, in an earlier interview. “The fire grew very quickly and it is a completely write-off and the fire department has been given the authority to demolish the building.”

While the impacted individuals are currently living with family members, Tsawout First Nation faces a housing crunch.

“We have many homes where they are three, four generations living together, because of a challenged housing situation,” said Helgason.

Helgason said the individuals have received support for Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization as well the First Nation itself.

“We are providing any support that the family requests,” he said. “Luckily, her eldest son lives (Tsawout First Nation) and they are staying with them temporarily. But we simply don’t have any surplus housing to provide.”

Helgason said the fire has traumatized the family, a situation made worse by its timing, less than one month before Christmas.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-annas-house?qid=eed3bcd4b47c10dc82b74d1b47d1e157

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com