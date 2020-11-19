T’Sou-ke First Nation eyes 2022 groundbreaking for $7.4-million community centre

The T’Sou-ke Nation hopes to break ground within 18 months on a $7.4-million health and community centre, says Chief Gordie Planes.

The federal and provincial governments paired up with the T’Sou-ke Nation in August to create a community complex, house administrative offices, community hall, classrooms and a health centre.

“It’s going to look awesome,” Planes said.

The 10,400-square-foot facility will include offices for the T’sou-ke administration and classrooms to support Indigenous language and culture and a community hall for gatherings. The 1,800 square-foot health complex will give doctors, nurses and dentists ample room to treat the T’Sou-ke Nation’s 250 members.

The new complex replaces an old cedar-clad building and three worn portables that now serve as headquarters for the T’Sou-ke Nation at 2154 Lazzar Rd. It will be built near the T’Sou-ke Nation’s Petro Canada gas station, convenience store and Tim Hortons on Sooke Road.

Planes said despite the pandemic, the project is on pace to be completed by the spring of 2024.

“There were a few hiccups that held us up a little bit, but we’re keeping pace,” he said. “We have good people on the ground doing that work.”

Tenders for the project go out next September, with construction starting in May 2022.

The T’Sou-ke Nation Health and Community Centre is among 22 projects on Vancouver Island receiving joint federal and provincial funding under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream.

