Tsunami warning systems work sounds sirens

Maintenance scheduled April 7 and 8 in Port Renfrew, Jordan River and Pacheedaht First Nation

Don’t be alarmed by certain sirens you may hear this week.

The Capital Regional District has scheduled maintenance for tsunami warning systems at Port Renfrew, Pacheedaht First Nation and Jordan River Regional Park today (April 7) and Friday (April 8).

As a result, people in the area can expect to hear loud intermittent warning sirens between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The old tsunami sirens were replaced with upgraded models in 2017 that include voice-over capabilities to help provide potential early warning for residents.

Earthquakes are common in B.C., and the Capital Region is one of the most at-risk areas for a destructive tsunami.

The CRD coordinates local emergency programs for Juan de Fuca, Southern Gulf Islands and Salt Spring Island electoral areas. Residents in those electoral areas are encouraged to register for local public alert notifications at www.crd.bc.ca/pans.

