Athletic director Rich Fast, in a tuxedo and with a bullhorn, presents Taleesha and Tyrus Hall, at right, the Oak Bay High spirit awards for their athletic accomplishments. A busload of teachers and alumni delivered the awards Monday around Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Tuxedos, confetti and bullhorns, Oak Bay High delivers sports awards

Busload of teachers surprise award-winning students

As Taleesha Hall and her brother Tyrus waited patiently on their front lawn, up pulled the Oak Bay High bus, and out poured a dozen teachers clad in green-and-white.

The cheerleading crew was led by school athletic director Rich Fast in a tuxedo, with a bullhorn.

The Hall siblings, Taleesha a 2020 grad and Tyrus going into Grade 11 in September, are 2020 Oak Bay High spirit award winners. They were the first stop on the Oak Bay High athlete awards tour Monday, as the awards were delivered to the student’s homes.

“It’s crazy, I’m quite excited about it,” said Taleesha, who was part of Oak Bay’s senior girls Island volleyball championship this season. “I thought maybe one person would come, not [this many].”

Taleesha is headed to Camosun College to study psychology for two years and will try out for the volleyball team, if and when collegiate sports return. Taleesha would have been on the track this spring as well, as an accomplished sprinter.

Tyrus is in “wait-and-see” mode as to whether he can rejoin Oak Bay’s team sports as he starts Grade 11 in September.

There were 11 winners in total. Davin Fisher, Avery Mickelberry and Mason Andulajevic were named junior athletes of the year. Seth Baker and Delaney Chan won the coveted Oak Bay High sweater for athletic excellence and Baker also won the senior boys spirit award (Tyrus Hall and Ines Ciccateri won the junior spirit awards).

Basketball captain Tegana Michel, rugby captain Max Abercrombie and basketball player Jamie Palamos were named the senior athletes of the year.

