Two 15-year-olds arrested for mischief after windows broken at Colwood elementary school

Police arrest one suspect but were called back to the school for a second

Two teens were arrested for mischief after windows at a Colwood elementary school were smashed.

The West Shore RCMP received a report of windows being broken at David Cameron Elementary at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 2. A witness was able to provide officers with a detailed description of a suspect and a 15-year-old found at the school and was arrested for mischief.

But police were called back to the school approximately an hour later for another report of windows being broken by a second suspect. Police found another 15-year-old at the school, who was also arrested for mischief.

Damage to the school is estimated to cost about $300 to repair.

