Jaspaul Uppal was seen leaving the Abbotsford Police Department in May 2018 en route to his transfer to the Vancouver Airport and then to Peel Regional Police. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

Two B.C. men plead guilty to 2018 bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault

Two B.C. men who were charged in relation to the 2018 unprovoked assault of a man with autism in Mississauga, Ont., have now pleaded guilty.

The sentencing hearings for Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal are scheduled for June 16 in the Superior Court of Justice in Brampton, Ont.

Both were charged with aggravated assault after a 29-year-old man with autism was attacked while sitting on the stairs of the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga on March 13, 2018.

RELATED: Suspect in attack on autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

Chahil and Uppal, both 21 at the time, along with Ronjot Dhami of Surrey, surrounded the victim and punched and kicked him several times before walking away.

The victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts, police said at the time.

NOTE: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers

The first man to be identified was Dhami, then 25, but he didn’t turn himself in to police until March 26, 2018.

Dhami later pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault, and was sentenced in November 2018 to time served and two years’ probation.

RELATED: Second suspect wanted in attack on autistic man was alleged target in 2015 shooting

RELATED: Third man arrested and charged for bus-terminal assault of man with autism

Chahil, who has strong ties to Abbotsford, was the second person identified, and he was arrested on March 23, 2018 in Windsor, Ont.

Uppal turned himself in to the Abbotsford Police Department in late-May of that year, and was transferred back to Ontario.

Chahil was believed to have been the target of a 2015 drive-by shooting in Abbotsford that killed innocent man Ping Shun Ao, 74, when he was struck by a stray bullet. Chahil was Ao’s next-door neighbour on Promontory Court.

No one has been charged in relation to Ao’s killing.

RELATED: 74-year-old-man killed by stray bullet identified

 

crime

Parmvir Chahil, formerly of Abbotsford, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in relation to a 2018 attack of a man with autism in Mississauga, Ont.

