UPDATE: Lanes reopened after back-to-back Pat Bay Highway collisions

Saanich and Central Saanich police responded to two traffic incidents

Highway 17 saw two separate incidents congesting traffic. (BC HighwayCams)

Highway 17 has reopened in both directions following back-to-back afternoon collisions.

Two incidents along Highway 17 stalled traffic northbound near Sayward Road and southbound near Tanner Road at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 25.

A single-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 in Saanich congested traffic, according to Saanich Police.

In Central Saanich, police responded to a multi-vehicle crash blocking both southbound lanes near Tanner Road.

