Two-day closure set for Otter Point Road in Sooke this September

Passage only for residents, transit, emergency vehicles during 48-hour closure Sept. 1, 2

A little more patience behind the wheel and an alternate route may be required to start September.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says a section of Otter Point Road between Sarah Place and Butler Road in Sooke will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The 48-hour closure allows for the installation of a culvert crossing 400 metres east of Butler Road North at Poirier Lake. The road will be barricaded with single-lane access open for emergency vehicles, B.C. Transit and residents. Traffic-control personnel at Butler Road North and Sarah Drive will speak to drivers of all vehicles to confirm the address of their destination, and to allow residents to pass.

RELATED: Sewage installation to delay drivers along Sooke Road until early September

Non-residents will be detoured, and drivers wanting to access Butler Road North must use Kemp Lake Road. No pedestrians or cyclists will be allowed access for safety reasons.

The work is part of an upgrading of two kilometres of Otter Point Road between the Sooke municipal boundary and Kemp Lake Road that includes the widening and paving of existing shoulders and improving the road’s alignment to make it safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Traffic is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 a.m.

For more information, visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/transportation-infrastructure/projects/highway-14.

