Two ferries between Victoria and Vancouver cancelled Monday afternoon

The 12 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 2 p.m. from Swartz Bay are cancelled

Two ferry sailings between Victoria and Vancouver have been cancelled April 5 as BC Ferries works to supplement a mechanical issues with its Nanaimo ferry. (Black Press Media File)

Two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled April 5 as BC Ferries works to supplement an out-of-service Nanaimo ferry.

The 12 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 2 p.m. from Swartz Bay won’t run Monday. Instead, the Coastal Renaissance will be used at those times to service Duke Point where the Queen of New Westminister has been deemed unfit for travel.

BC Ferries said the Queen of New Westminister is experiencing a problem with a controllable pitch propeller and will be out of service until further notice. Sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen will continue at a reduced schedule.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation,” BC Ferries stated in its notice.

An up-to-date list of BC Ferries’ service notices can be found at bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: More COVID-19 exposures reported at Greater Victoria schools over Easter weekend

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria