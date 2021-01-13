Two fires add to busy night for West Shore crews

A couple of fires and the windstorm whipped up a busy Tuesday night for West Shore fire departments.

“West Shore departments were really busy with multiple calls,” said Langford Fire Rescue Chief Chris Aubrey. “We had two small fires in apartment buildings and once the windstorm hit we had a number of calls from that as well.”

The first call came in just after 9 p.m. for a fire in a dryer on the second floor in the Meaford Heights apartment building. Crews from Langford, View Royal and Colwood responded as part of their auto-aid protocol.

Although the fire caused the sprinkler system to activate, it was relatively small and easy to put out, Aubrey said.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt, although one person was checked by BC Ambulance personnel for smoke inhalation,” he said. Crews remained on scene to assist with water damage in that suite and the suite below.

A later call at 2 a.m. on Jan. 13 resulted from smoke from a small cooking fire in a unit on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 500-block of Goldstream Avenue.

That call was related to a medical emergency involving a resident who was treated by BC Ambulance personnel.

“There was no damage,” Aubrey said. “We were fortunate that someone in the adjoining suite heard the smoke detector and called us right away.”

