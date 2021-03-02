Two flights between Kelowna and Victoria report COVID-19 exposures

Pacific Coastal Airline flights 8P1543 on Feb. 22 and 8P1538 on Feb. 24 had cased of COVID-19 onboard, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)

Two February flights between Kelowna and Victoria have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) list of flight exposures.

Positive cases of the virus have been confirmed onboard Pacific Coastal Airlines flight 8P1543 on Feb. 22 from Victoria to Kelowna and flight 8P1538 on Feb. 24 from Kelowna to Victoria. The affected rows have not been reported.

The BCCDC asks that passengers self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, and headache.

Of the cases reported so far, Victoria has seen five flight exposures in February, down from eight in January and seven in December.

As of March 1, there were 303 active cases in the Island Health region, with 44 in the south, 188 central and 71 in the north.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at University of Victoria

RELATED: Most B.C. adults could get their first COVID vaccine shot by July: health officials

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Air TravelCoronavirusVictoria International Airport