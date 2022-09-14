Two Greater Victoria companies fined for safety violations

WorkSafeBC has issued fines to two Greater Victoria companies after safety violations were discovered. (Google Street View image)

Two Greater Victoria companies received fines in August from WorkSafeBC for high-risk violations.

Point Hope Maritime Ltd. of Victoria was issued an administrative penalty of $84,999.31 on Aug. 2 for a confined space incident which seriously injured a worker.

WorkSafe visited the company’s dry dock following the incident where the worker had been pressure washing inside a bay of a ferry and was found disoriented after a suspected fall.

Investigators determined there were multiple deficiencies in the company’s confined space entry program and issued a stop-work order. Deficiencies included a failure to conduct an adequate hazard assessment and develop written procedures based on that assessment, both repeat violations, according to a news release.

The company also failed to conduct pre-entry testing and inspections, conduct additional testing in a moderate hazard atmosphere, failed to ensure workers were properly trained in confined space hazards and procedures, failed to ensure there was a way for workers to contact a standby person from inside the confined space, and generally failed to ensure the health and safety of workers.

Verity Construction Ltd./Verity Developments of Langford was issued an administrative penalty of $122,403 on Aug. 11.

WorkSafe inspected the company’s construction site and saw a scaffold tower being used by workers to access the sixth level. No guardrails were in place and a stop-use order was issued for the scaffolding.

The company failed to ensure elevated work areas had hand or guardrails installed, a repeated and high-risk violation, according to the release.

